Scotty McCreery’s Toddler Suggests Hilarious Baby Name

Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi, are preparing to welcome their second child this November, but it’s their 2-year-old son Avery who has everyone laughing with his baby name suggestion. Instead of a traditional choice, Avery wants to name his little brother after a famous fast-food menu item.

Avery’s Baby Name Idea

During a recent appearance on CMT, McCreery shared the funny story. Avery, who is a big fan of Bojangles, insisted that his baby brother should be named after his favorite treat: the Bo-Berry Biscuit.

“Being from the Carolinas, we love our Bojangles,” McCreery explained. “And he got locked in on a name: Bo Berry McCreery. That’s what he wants his little brother to be named.”

The Bo-Berry Biscuit is a sweet, icing-drizzled pastry on the Bojangles menu that’s become a Southern staple. While it may not make the official baby name list, fans agree it has a certain country charm.

Will It Stick?

McCreery joked that he and Gabi have tried to explain to Avery that Bo Berry isn’t likely to be the final choice. Still, Avery isn’t backing down, insisting “No, I want Bo Berry.”

Whether or not the name sticks, the story has already made waves among fans who can’t help but agree that “Bo Berry McCreery” has a catchy ring to it.

What’s Next for McCreery

On top of preparing for a new baby, the “Bottle Rockets” singer remains busy on the road. His tour is booked through 2026, with dates in November — the same month Gabi is due. That timing has fans wondering how McCreery will balance tour life with fatherhood.

No matter what name the couple officially chooses, it’s safe to say Avery’s fast-food inspired idea has already earned a spot in the family’s funniest memories.