Jelly Roll Gives Inspiring Pep Talk to Son’s Flag Football Team

Published on September 23, 2025

2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Show
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Nobody delivers a pep talk quite like Jelly Roll.

After his son Noah’s flag football team came up short in a game, Jelly stepped in with some words of wisdom that had the kids walking away with their heads high.

“Hey listen, man, this is part of it, baby,” he told the team. “You have good days, and you have bad days . . . but above everything, you have fun, and you stick together.”

He asked the boys if they had fun and if they learned something, both times they shouted back, “Yes sir!”

Jelly wrapped it up with a message the team won’t forget: “From this day forward, the Tigers don’t lose, the Tigers LEARN. Tell your teammates you love them, you’re proud of them, and you’re coming back next week to kick somebody’s [butt].”

His wife, Bunnie Xo, caught the whole moment on camera and shared it on TikTok with the perfect caption: “Everybody needs a Jelly pep talk.”

