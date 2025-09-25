Listen Live
Local

This Hidden Indiana Tavern Has Fried Fish Worth a Road Trip

Published on September 25, 2025

Amish Buggy and Split Rail Fence
LaGrange, Indiana | Source: David Arment / Getty

Tucked away in the peaceful countryside of LaGrange, Indiana, Turkey Lake Restaurant & Tavern is a hidden treasure for anyone craving incredible fried fish. Located in the tiny community of Elmira, this rustic tavern has built a loyal following thanks to its crispy, golden fish, friendly service, and charming small-town vibe. Whether you’re a local or just passing through, a visit promises a dining experience that feels both nostalgic and unforgettable.

A Local Secret Worth Seeking Out

For over three decades, Turkey Lake has been a go-to spot for Hoosiers looking for comfort food done right. Talk to anyone in the area, and you’ll hear raving reviews of their signature fried fish, homemade tartar sauce, and long summer nights spent catching up with friends over hearty meals. This off-the-beaten-path gem is proof that the best dining experiences don’t have to be flashy—they just need great food and a welcoming atmosphere.

Crispy, Flavor-Packed Fried Fish

The fried fish at Turkey Lake is a must-try. Lightly battered and perfectly seasoned, it’s crispy on the outside, tender and flaky on the inside. Every plate comes with their signature tartar sauce, a creamy and tangy recipe that regulars swear by. If seafood isn’t your style, the menu also offers juicy burgers, grilled chicken, and classic tenderloin sandwiches—there’s something for everyone.

Rustic Charm and Relaxed Atmosphere

Step inside, and you’ll find wood-paneled walls, friendly staff, and a vibe that makes you feel right at home. Guests can choose a cozy table in the dining room or a stool at the bar, enjoying the casual, welcoming energy that has kept people coming back for decades.

Plan Your Visit

Turkey Lake Restaurant & Tavern is located at 3600 S 1150 E, LaGrange, Indiana. Open year-round, the tavern serves lunch and dinner daily, with extended hours in the summer. Don’t miss out on this Indiana fried fish experience—it’s a true local legend worth the drive.

