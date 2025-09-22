Listen Live
Have Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Split?

Have Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Split?

Published on September 22, 2025

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban
Source: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 10: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

Nicole Kidman shared highlights of her family getaway on Instagram, showcasing her vacation style and fun moments with her sister and niece.

Kidman’s busy schedule with film projects has led to speculation about her relationship with husband Keith Urban, with jokes circulating that her work might be a way to spend time away from him.

Reports suggest that Kidman is living in the U.K. without Urban, staying in a mansion in Hampstead while filming Practical Magic 2, leading to rumors of the couple heading in “separate ways.”

A source mentioned that Kidman and Urban make an effort to speak daily while apart, but the extended time spent away from each other since Kidman’s mother’s death has raised concerns.
