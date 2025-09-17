Kenny Chesney Surprises Megan Moroney Onstage in Charleston

Source: Megan Moroney / Instagram

Megan Moroney got the ultimate surprise from her friend Kenny Chesney over the weekend — and it didn’t stop backstage.

Just minutes before the “Am I Okay?” singer was set to perform at Credit One Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina, on Sept. 12, she was filmed taking selfies in her royal blue dress and white cowboy boots. Her jaw dropped when Chesney suddenly appeared behind her, leaving her screaming with laughter: “Kennnnny! What are you doing here?”

The moment, captured in a viral clip, was captioned: “pov: when Kenny Chesney surprises you at the ‘Am I Okay?’ tour 5 minutes before you go on stage :,).”

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Country 97.1 HANK FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

But the real shock came once the show began. Instead of staying backstage, Chesney walked out in front of the packed crowd and joined Moroney for a surprise performance of “You Had To Be There.” Fans erupted as the country superstar and rising star sang side by side.

The appearance underscored the close friendship between Moroney and Chesney, who first toured together last year. Since then, they’ve built a strong bond both personally and professionally.

“She’s really good,” Chesney said. “What’s crazy is that Megan and I didn’t even know each other this time last year. After touring together this summer, I can’t imagine us not being friends now. That’s how fast it all happened.”

Chesney has also become something of a mentor to Moroney, sharing lessons from his decades-long career as she continues her fast rise in country music.