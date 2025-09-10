WATCH: Tucker Wetmore Strips Down on Viral Blind Date

Listen Live
Tucker Wetmore Strips Down on Viral Blind Date

September 10, 2025

18th Academy Of Country Music Honors Backstage
Tucker Wetmore Strips Down on Viral Blind Date

Country artist Tucker Wetmore brought the heat when he took the stage on the latest episode of the viral reality show UpDating. The self-described “nervous” singer admitted he was on the lookout for someone his mom would approve of—and he definitely didn’t come empty-handed.

Before meeting his date, Melinda—a confident blonde New Yorker—Wetmore shared that he’s tired of “too demanding” girlfriends who didn’t pass his mom’s test.

When the hosts kicked the blind date into full gear, both Wetmore and Melinda were blindfolded and asked provocative and revealing questions. Their mutual interest was clear when both gave a thumbs-up.

But the moment that really set the audience buzzing? Wetmore, after a bit of teasing by the hosts, coyly removed his shirt—revealing his abs and earning enthusiastic cheers. Despite turning bright red, he handled the spotlight with charm.

Once the blindfolds were off, Wetmore reaffirmed his connection with Melinda, draping his arm around her with ease. When asked to share their worst traits, he admitted, “I work too hard,” while Melinda confessed, “My life is all over the place,” thanks to her travel-filled career.

The duo later revealed that Melinda is a model and dance-studio owner, while Wetmore is, of course, a country singer. To a roaring crowd, they even performed a duet of his hit “Wind Up Missin’ You.”

Though viewers only got that the pair were “still talking” post-show, the host teased they might be a promising match—clearly, this blind date left fans wanting more.

