Source: Fairfax Media Archives / Getty

Country Singers Born in September

September is a big month for country music fans. Many of the genre’s most legendary voices and modern stars celebrate their birthdays during this time. From country icons born in September like George Jones and Patsy Cline, to current favorites such as Faith Hill and Hunter Hayes, this month is full of reasons to honor the artists who shaped the sound of country music.

If you’ve ever wondered which country singers have birthdays in September, this list brings together the legends, the trailblazers, and the rising stars who all share this month. It’s a great way for fans to celebrate their favorite singers, discover new artists, or even find out which stars share the same birthday as you.

Here’s the complete list of country music birthdays in September, along with a little background on each artist.

1. Conway Twitty – September 1, 1933

Conway Twitty, born Harold Lloyd Jenkins, is one of the most celebrated names in country music history. Known for classics like “Hello Darlin’,” he became a cornerstone of traditional country and a frequent chart-topper.

2. Charlie Worsham – September 1, 1985

A gifted singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, Charlie Worsham has won fans with his smooth vocals and storytelling style.

3. Angaleena Presley – September 1, 1976

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Country 97.1 HANK FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Best known as a member of the trio Pistol Annies alongside Miranda Lambert and Ashley Monroe, Presley brings an authentic, rootsy sound to today’s country.

4. Granger Smith – September 4, 1979

Singer-songwriter Granger Smith, also known for his alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr., gained radio success with “Backroad Song” and has become a familiar voice in contemporary country.

5. Patsy Cline – September 8, 1932

Patsy Cline is often regarded as one of the greatest female voices in country music history. With songs like “Crazy” and “I Fall to Pieces,” her influence remains unmatched decades after her passing.

6. Jimmie Rodgers – September 8, 1897

Known as the “Father of Country Music,” Jimmie Rodgers helped shape the genre with his signature yodeling style and heartfelt storytelling.

7. Hunter Hayes – September 9, 1991

Bursting onto the scene as a teenage prodigy, Hunter Hayes became a fan favorite with hits like “Wanted.” His crossover style blends modern country with pop influences.

8. Hailey Whitters – September 9, 1989

An acclaimed singer-songwriter from Iowa, Hailey Whitters has earned praise for her heartfelt lyrics and fresh take on traditional country sounds.

9. Earl Scott – September 9, 1936

Known for his 1960s hits such as “Then a Tear Fell,” Earl Scott carved out a spot in classic country history.

10. Jennifer Nettles – September 12, 1974

As the lead vocalist of Sugarland and a successful solo artist, Jennifer Nettles has built a career blending country with soulful pop.

11. George Jones – September 12, 1931

George Jones is often considered one of the greatest country singers of all time. With a voice that conveyed deep emotion, he left behind timeless hits like “He Stopped Loving Her Today.”

12. Faith Hill – September 21, 1967

Faith Hill rose to international fame in the 1990s with chart-topping singles and crossover success. With hits like “Breathe” and “This Kiss,” she remains one of country’s biggest stars.

13. Matt King – September 28, 1966

North Carolina-born Matt King has made a name for himself with his storytelling style and performances on the Grand Ole Opry stage.

14. Mandy Barnett – September 28, 1975

Known for her rich, classic country voice, Mandy Barnett has kept traditional country alive while also exploring pop standards and Broadway.