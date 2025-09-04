The One Song Shania Twain Struggled To Perform After Divorce
Country-pop icon Shania Twain is looking back at one of her biggest hits with fresh perspective. In a recent interview, Twain revealed that she’s gained a new appreciation for her timeless ballad “You’re Still the One”—a song she originally co-wrote with her ex-husband, producer Mutt Lange.
Following their divorce, Twain admitted she struggled to embrace the track, but her fans changed that. Their deep connection to the song has reignited her own love for it, reminding her why it became such an anthem in the first place.
The Grammy Award–winning single dominated the charts upon release, spending an incredible 42 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and hitting No. 1 in 1998. Today, it remains one of Twain’s most enduring and beloved tracks.
Looking ahead, Twain confirmed she’s currently in the studio working on her seventh album, teasing a project that blends powerful storytelling with a sound she promises will surprise longtime listeners.
