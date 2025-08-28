Lainey Wilson Warns Fans About Misleading A.I. Images

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Lainey Wilson says the rise of fake A.I. photos of her online has gotten out of hand.

After announcing her engagement to former Steelers quarterback Duck Hodges, the internet was suddenly flooded with computer-generated images — including fake “wedding” photos and even one where she appears to have six fingers while holding a pregnancy test.

“It definitely freaks me out,” Lainey admitted. “People were really believing it. Folks were calling my parents asking, ‘Did they already get married?’”

The issue goes beyond harmless pranks. Many of these doctored images are being pushed by Facebook pages that exist to funnel fans toward sketchy third-party websites selling random merchandise. Some of the posts rack up tens of thousands of likes before anyone realizes they’re fake.

For Lainey, the concern isn’t just annoyance it’s that these images are misleading her fans, confusing her family, and making money for people exploiting her name.