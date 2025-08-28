Listen Live
Entertainment

Lainey Wilson Warns Fans About Misleading A.I. Images

Published on August 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lainey Wilson Performs Live For SiriusXM's Small Stage Series In Los Angeles
Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Lainey Wilson says the rise of fake A.I. photos of her online has gotten out of hand.

After announcing her engagement to former Steelers quarterback Duck Hodges, the internet was suddenly flooded with computer-generated images — including fake “wedding” photos and even one where she appears to have six fingers while holding a pregnancy test.

“It definitely freaks me out,” Lainey admitted. “People were really believing it. Folks were calling my parents asking, ‘Did they already get married?’”

The issue goes beyond harmless pranks. Many of these doctored images are being pushed by Facebook pages that exist to funnel fans toward sketchy third-party websites selling random merchandise. Some of the posts rack up tens of thousands of likes before anyone realizes they’re fake.

For Lainey, the concern isn’t just annoyance it’s that these images are misleading her fans, confusing her family, and making money for people exploiting her name.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
Clayton's Country Bar
Local

Grand Opening: Clayton’s Country Bar Brings Nashville Vibes to Downtown Indy

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
7 Items
Music

Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

riley
31 Items
Celebrity

The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night Two
Music

Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem Tour 2025” – Full List of Tour Dates

Football
33 Items
Sports

Country Music Themed Fantasy Football Names

dolly parton
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close