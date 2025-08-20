Luke Combs Breaks Down What a “Nashville No” Really Means

Source: (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Luke Combs recently opened up about the early struggles in his career, including what he refers to as a classic “Nashville No” in the music industry.

During a conversation on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Luke reflected on how his path to stardom was anything but instant. One of the first songs he ever wrote was “Hurricane,” which eventually became his breakout hit. But before it topped the charts, it was rejected.

Luke revealed that Sony initially passed on him. He explained, “They passed on me the first time. I always called it the ‘Nashville No,’ which is like, ‘We’ll be in touch,’ but really means, ‘We’re not going to be in touch.’ Just tell me no. I’d rather just hear that.”

Thankfully, the label eventually came around and the rest is history. Luke’s story makes you wonder how many incredible artists have heard that same “Nashville No” and never got the chance they deserved. Imagine if we’d never gotten to hear Luke’s music!