Brad Paisley Brings Music to Hallmark’s Opry Christmas Film

Source: John Medina / Getty

If your mom is a Hallmark movie superfan and a country music lover, this news is going to make her day. Hallmark is joining forces with the Grand Ole Opry for a brand-new holiday film, “A Grand Ole Opry Christmas.”

The movie stars Nikki DeLoach and Kristoffer Polaha and will be part of Hallmark Channel’s 16th annual Countdown to Christmas. While there’s no release date yet, last year’s lineup kicked off in October, so expect it around then.

Brad Paisley is contributing brand-new original music for the film and penning this year’s official Countdown to Christmas anthem.

The story centers on Gentry Woods, the daughter of a late country music legend, who’s magically transported back to 1995. There, a heartwarming holiday reunion helps her finish a song she began decades earlier.

As part of the collaboration, Hallmark will also release a line of Opry-themed gifts hitting shelves later this year.