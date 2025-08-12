Source: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 27: Luke Bryan performs during the CMA Summer Jam at Ascend Amphitheater on July 27, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. CMA Summer Jam will air on ABC on September 2, 2021. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Luke Bryan Gives Career Advice to Bailey Zimmerman and Ella Langley

Luke Bryan has been in country music since he was 14, and now he’s passing on lessons learned to the next generation. Recently, the five-time Entertainer of the Year opened up about the guidance he’s offered rising stars Bailey Zimmerman and Ella Langley.

While co-hosting Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton, Bryan recalled a tough moment for Zimmerman earlier this year. At Bryan’s Crash My Playa festival in Cancun, the “Rock and A Hard Place” singer took the stage with high energy but stumbled—literally. He tripped, forgot lyrics, and struggled vocally. Zimmerman later apologized, calling it a learning experience.

Bryan said he wanted to help him through it, especially as videos of the incident spread on social media.

“When I was his age, people didn’t shoot video of everything. I told him, ‘Learn, be better, and you’re human.’ Then we did a song together… When he walked out, the fans lost it. We got him in, and we got him outta there,” Bryan shared.

Zimmerman isn’t the only newcomer Bryan has mentored. While touring with Ella Langley, he encouraged her to discover classic influences. “It’s so exciting to be on the cusp of your dreams coming true. She’s becoming a celebrity. It’s really fun. She has the right tools. I introduced her to the music of KT Oslin. I told her, ‘You need to listen to KT Oslin.’”

Bryan also praised Langley and Lainey Wilson for embracing their “country accents,” calling it “so great” to see women in the genre owning their roots.

Currently, Bryan is wrapping up his A Country Song Came On tour before kicking off his annual Farm Tour in September. He also teased new music, saying, “It’s nice to kind of depart from what they expect and give them something new… and me trying to stay on top of my game.”