Jelly Roll And Wife Bunnie Discuss Their IVF Journey

Bunnie XO, also known as Alyssa DeFord, opened up about the challenges of the IVF process on her podcast, Dumb Blonde.

She revealed that she has been undergoing IVF treatments for six months and expressed gratitude for being able to work from home during this time.

She also mentioned that her husband, Jelly Roll, has been working to support their family while she focuses on her IVF journey.

Bunnie is already a stepmother to Jelly’s two children, Bailee Ann and Noah Buddy.

In June, she shared a moment of emotional victory on her IVF journey when she received a significant phone call after months of waiting.

