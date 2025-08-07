Listen Live
How To Listen Live To The Indianapolis Colts On The Radio

Published on August 7, 2025

NFL: NOV 10 Bills at Colts
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

How To Listen Live To The Indianapolis Colts On The Radio

📻 Where to Tune In

Catch every minute of the Indianapolis Colts live on 93.5 FM and 107.5 FM The Fan in Indy, or on 97.1 Hank FM (WLHK) for those who prefer Country 97.1. All three stations serve as the Colts’ flagship broadcast partners.

🎙️ Pre‑Game, In‑Game & Post‑Game Coverage

  • The Colts Pre‑Game Huddle starts three hours before kickoff on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan, setting the tone with expert insight and player interviews.
  • Countdown to Kickoff, one hour before the game, airs across The Fan and on 97.1 Hank FM.

  • Live play‑by‑play, with Matt Taylor, Rick Venturi, and sideline updates from Larra Overton, carries on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 Hank FM through every snap.
  • The Fifth Quarter Huddle, airing after the final whistle, brings fan phone calls and locker room reactions from Greg Rakestraw and former Colt, Bill Brooks.

🚗 Can’t Get the Signal?

Traditional streaming of the live game is restricted due to NFL broadcasting rights. The Colts games are only available over the air on local FM radio. Online streaming of Colts programming may default to alternate ESPN feed during live games if out of local range.

📱 Want to Stream Out of Market?

Some fans outside the Indianapolis area use services like the Colts official app, NFL Game Pass, or TuneIn with limited success—though streams may be geo‑blocked once the game begins. For consistent quality, staying within FM signal range remains best.

