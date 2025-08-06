Lainey Wilson Joins Mumford & Sons for Surprise Shania Cover

Source: Terry Wyatt / Getty

Fans at a recent Mumford & Sons show in New Orleans got a surprise treat when Lainey Wilson joined the band onstage for a special collaboration.

They kicked things off with a stripped-down bluegrass rendition of Lainey’s hit, “Things a Man Oughta Know,” giving the song a fresh, acoustic twist that had the crowd hooked.

But the real showstopper came at the end, when Lainey and the band launched into a lively cover of Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.” The energy was electric, and the crowd went wild.