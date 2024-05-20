Patriotic Country Songs to Honor Those Who Didn’t Make It Back Home This Memorial Day

Memorial Day is about more than just the start of summer, barbeques, and heading to the lake. It’s a day to remember and honor the ones who made the ultimate sacrifice for us and our country so we are able to do those things. Here’s a perfect patriotic playlist to play this Memorial Day to remember that!

Thank you to all who have paid the price for our freedom!

Photo Credit: Rawf8 / Getty Images