Patriotic Country Songs to Honor Those Who Didn’t Make It Back Home This Memorial Day

Memorial Day is about more than just the start of summer, barbeques, and heading to the lake. It’s a day to remember and honor the ones who made the ultimate sacrifice for us and our country so we are able to do those things. Here’s a perfect patriotic playlist to play this Memorial Day to remember that!
Thank you to all who have paid the price for our freedom!
“All-American Kid” by Garth Brooks
“America Will Always Stand” by Randy Travis
“American Flag On The Moon” by Brad Paisley
“American Soldier” by Toby Keith
“Angel Flight” by Radney Foster
“Arlington” by Trace Adkins
“Ballad Of The Green Berets” by Barry Sadler and Robin Moore
“Didn’t I” by Montgomery Gentry
“Empty Chair” by Trace Adkins
“For You” by Keith Urban
“God Bless The USA” by Lee Greenwood
“Have You Forgotten” by Darryl Worley
“I Drive Your Truck” by Lee Brice
“If I Don’t Make It Back” by Tracy Lawrence
“If You’re Reading This” by Tim McGraw
“Just A Dream” by Carrie Underwood
“More Than A Name On A Wall” by Statler Brothers
“One Hell Of An Amen” by Brantley Gilbert
“Remember The Heroes” by Sammy Hagar
“Riding With Private Malone” by David Ball
“Ships That Don’t Come In” by Joe Diffie
“Soldiers And Jesus” by James Otto
“Soldier’s Last Letter” by Merle Haggard
“Some Gave All” by Billy Ray Cyrus
“Tears Next Door” by Maggie Baugh
“The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” by Justin Moore
“Travelin’ Soldier” by The Chicks
“50,000 Names” by George Jones
“8th of November” by Big & Rich
