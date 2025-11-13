Listen Live
Country Songs to Pair with Your Thanksgiving Feast

Published on November 13, 2025

2022 Windy City Smokeout
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Thanksgiving isn’t just about the turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie—it’s also about creating the perfect vibe for a day of gratitude. Whether you’re hosting a family feast or enjoying a laid-back gathering with friends, country music can bring a little extra warmth to your holiday.

Here are a few ideas to make your Thanksgiving playlist stand out:

1. Gratitude in Song

Country artists know how to express thankfulness like no one else. Add songs like:

“Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw


  • “Thank God for You” by Sawyer Brown

  • “My Front Porch Looking In” by Lonestar

    • These tracks capture the heart of the season and remind us of the little things we’re grateful for.

    2. Family and Togetherness

    Thanksgiving is a time to appreciate family. Songs like:

    “He Gets That from Me” by Reba McEntire


  • “Meanwhile Back at Mama’s” by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

  • “Love Without End, Amen” by George Strait

    • “The House That Built Me” by Miranda Lambert


    …will tug at your heartstrings and bring everyone closer.

    3. Celebrating with Food

    Got food on your mind? Include fun tracks like:

    “Where I Come From “ by Alan Jackson


  • “Biscuits” by Kacey Musgraves

  • “Chicken Fried” by Zac Brown Band

  • “Corn” by Blake Shelton

    • These tunes are perfect for a lighthearted, food-filled celebration.

    4. Feel-Good Party Songs

    Wrap up your evening with high-energy songs that everyone will love:

    “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks


  • “1, 2 Many” by Luke Combs and Brooks & Dunn

  • Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time”by Thomas Rhett ft. Little Big Town

    • Country music is about connection, storytelling, and celebrating life—the perfect match for Thanksgiving.

     

