Country Stars with October Birthdays

October is a special month in country music, as several well-known stars celebrate their birthdays. Check out these talented artists born in the month of October!

Alan Jackson Birthday: October 17, 1958

October 17, 1958 Known for classic hits like “Chattahoochee” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” Alan Jackson is a legend in the country music world. Scotty McCreery Birthday: October 9, 1993

The American Idol winner has made a name for himself with hits like “Five More Minutes” and “See You Tonight.” Dwight Yoakam Birthday: October 23, 1956

October 23, 1956 This singer-songwriter, actor, and musician is celebrated for his contributions to both country music and film. LeAnn Rimes Birthday: October 28, 1982

October 28, 1982 Known for her stunning vocals, LeAnn Rimes took the country scene by storm at a young age with "Blue" and continues to make her mark.

October 28, 1986 A fan favorite from American Idol, Pickler has won hearts with hits like “Red High Heels” and her bubbly personality. Brad Paisley Birthday: October 28, 1972

October 28, 1972 With his witty lyrics and impressive guitar skills, Brad Paisley is known for chart-toppers like “She’s Everything” and “Mud on the Tires.” Keith Urban Birthday: October 26, 1967

October 26, 1967 This Grammy-winning Australian-born superstar is known for his electrifying guitar skills and hits like “Blue Ain’t Your Color” and “Somebody Like You.” Rhett Akins Birthday: October 13, 1969

October 13, 1969 Known for his ‘90s hits like “That Ain’t My Truck” and as a songwriter for modern country stars, Rhett Akins has had a long-lasting impact on the genre.

These country stars continue to shape the genre, each bringing their unique style and influence to the world of country music. If you share an October birthday, you’re in great company!