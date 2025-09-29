Listen Live
Country Stars with October Birthdays

Published on September 29, 2025

October is a special month in country music, as several well-known stars celebrate their birthdays. Check out these talented artists born in the month of October!

  1. Alan Jackson
    • Birthday: October 17, 1958
    • Known for classic hits like “Chattahoochee” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” Alan Jackson is a legend in the country music world.
  2. Scotty McCreery
  3. Dwight Yoakam
    • Birthday: October 23, 1956
    • This singer-songwriter, actor, and musician is celebrated for his contributions to both country music and film.
  4. LeAnn Rimes
    • Birthday: October 28, 1982

    • Known for her stunning vocals, LeAnn Rimes took the country scene by storm at a young age with “Blue” and continues to make her mark.
  5. Kellie Pickler
    • Birthday: October 28, 1986
    • A fan favorite from American Idol, Pickler has won hearts with hits like “Red High Heels” and her bubbly personality.
  6. Brad Paisley
    • Birthday: October 28, 1972
    • With his witty lyrics and impressive guitar skills, Brad Paisley is known for chart-toppers like “She’s Everything” and “Mud on the Tires.”
  7. Keith Urban
    • Birthday: October 26, 1967
    • This Grammy-winning Australian-born superstar is known for his electrifying guitar skills and hits like “Blue Ain’t Your Color” and “Somebody Like You.”
  8. Rhett Akins
    • Birthday: October 13, 1969
    • Known for his ‘90s hits like “That Ain’t My Truck” and as a songwriter for modern country stars, Rhett Akins has had a long-lasting impact on the genre.

These country stars continue to shape the genre, each bringing their unique style and influence to the world of country music. If you share an October birthday, you’re in great company!

