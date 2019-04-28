Listen Live

Country News Now | Dennis Quaid Stars in Midland’s Music Video & Miranda Lambert Celebrates MuttNation Foundation’s 10th Anniversary

Published on April 28, 2019

Cara’s keepin’ you in the loop on the latest Country News Now.

Video of Dennis Quaid Stars as "Mr. Lonely" in Midland's New Music Video

Photo Credit: 97.1 HANK FM YouTube

