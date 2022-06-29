The Perfect ‘All-American’ Playlist For Your 4th of July

There’s no better way to celebrate the 4th of July than with some good ole patriotic country music and we have the perfect ‘All-American’ songs for you! Here’s the perfect patriotic playlist for your 4th of July celebrations this year!

“All-American Girl” by Carrie Underwood

“All-American Kid” by Garth Brooks

“America” by Waylon Jennings

“America Will Always Stand” by Randy Travis

“American Child” by Phil Vassar

“American Country Love Song” by Jake Owen

“American Flag On The Moon” by Brad Paisley

“American Heart” by Faith Hill

“American Honey” by Lady A

“American Kids” by Kenny Chesney

“American Made” by Oak Ridge Boys

“American Ride” by Toby Keith

“American Saturday Night” by Brad Paisley

“American Soldier” by Toby Keith

“American Spirit” by Thomas Rhett

“An American Trilogy” by Elvis Presley

“Color Me America” by Dolly Parton

“Drunk Americans” by Toby Keith

“Everyday America” by Sugarland

“God Bless America Again” by Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty

“God Bless The U.S.A” by Lee Greenwood

“In America” by Charlie Daniels Band

“It’s America” by Rodney Atkins

“Made In America” by Toby Keith

“Only In America” by Brooks and Dunn

“XXX’s And OOO’s (An American Girl)” by Trisha Yearwood

“Courtesy Of The Red, White, and Blue” by Toby Keith

