Wynonna Announces Vegas Residency

Looks like Las Vegas is getting a little bit more country. Wynonna announced she will headline a three-day residency at the Venetian Resort December 11, 13 and 14. All dates go on sale to the general public July 12.
Wynonna Judd: The Greatest Hits will revisit her solo career and some of the biggest hits she recorded as one-half of the mother-daughter duo The Judds. She says she cannot wait to celebrate 40 years in country music with fans in Vegas! Check out Wynonna’s announcement below:
-
Kenny Chesney Setlist: Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour
-
Zach Bryan Setlist: The Quittin Time Tour '24
-
Morgan Wallen Setlist: One Night At A Time Tour
-
George Strait Setlist: Stadium Shows 2024
-
Tyler Childers Setlist: Mule Pull Tour
-
HARDY Setlist: Quit!! Tour
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
Tim McGraw Setlist: Standing Room Only Tour