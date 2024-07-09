Wynonna Announces Vegas Residency

Looks like Las Vegas is getting a little bit more country. Wynonna announced she will headline a three-day residency at the Venetian Resort December 11, 13 and 14. All dates go on sale to the general public July 12.

Wynonna Judd: The Greatest Hits will revisit her solo career and some of the biggest hits she recorded as one-half of the mother-daughter duo The Judds. She says she cannot wait to celebrate 40 years in country music with fans in Vegas! Check out Wynonna’s announcement below: