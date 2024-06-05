Shania Twain Teases New Collab With Yung Gravy

Shania Twain is teaming up with a new duet partner–Yung Gravy. Check out the teaser clip she shared on social media and let us know what you think.
More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
-
Kenny Chesney Setlist: Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour
-
Zach Bryan Setlist: The Quittin Time Tour '24
-
HARDY Setlist: Quit!! Tour
-
George Strait Setlist: Stadium Shows 2024
-
Tim McGraw Setlist: Standing Room Only Tour
-
Morgan Wallen Setlist: One Night At A Time Tour
-
Tyler Childers Setlist: Mule Pull Tour
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World