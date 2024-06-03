Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde to Host ‘CMA Fest’ on ABC

Get ready to crank up the volume because Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde are taking the reins of this year’s “CMA Fest” on ABC! Dubbed the “Music Event of the Summer,” this star-studded spectacle is set to air on Tuesday, June 25, at 8/7c on ABC, with a next-day stream on Hulu.

The exciting announcement from the Country Music Association comes just in time to amp up the buzz for the 51st CMA Fest, kicking off in Nashville from June 6 through June 9. This year’s festival promises a thrilling lineup of performances, all culminating in a three-hour TV special showcasing the electric energy of the Nissan Stadium main stage.

So, who’s hitting the stage this year? Here’s a sneak peek at the main stage lineup:

Thursday, June 6

Reyna Roberts

Craig Morgan

Jordan Davis

Ashley McBryde

Shaboozey

Thomas Rhett

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Friday, June 7

Gretchen Wilson

Parker McCollum

Jon Pardi

Kelsea Ballerini

Cody Johnson

Luke Bryan

Saturday, June 8

Terri Clark

The War and Treaty

Old Dominion

Lainey Wilson

Brittney Spencer

Keith Urban

Jelly Roll

Sunday, June 9

Josh Turner

Megan Moroney

Brothers Osborne

Carly Pearce

Jackson Dean

Bailey Zimmerman

As always, the Country Music Association is keeping a few surprises up its sleeve, so fans will have to stay tuned for more announcements about the performances set to be featured in the special.

This year marks the 21st consecutive year of this beloved TV special, following a line of illustrious hosts like Dierks Bentley, Elle King, and Lainey Wilson.

Mark your calendars and get ready for a night of unforgettable performances and country music magic with Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde at the helm. This is one summer event you won’t want to miss!