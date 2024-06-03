Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde to Host ‘CMA Fest’ on ABC

Get ready to crank up the volume because Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde are taking the reins of this year’s “CMA Fest” on ABC! Dubbed the “Music Event of the Summer,” this star-studded spectacle is set to air on Tuesday, June 25, at 8/7c on ABC, with a next-day stream on Hulu.
The exciting announcement from the Country Music Association comes just in time to amp up the buzz for the 51st CMA Fest, kicking off in Nashville from June 6 through June 9. This year’s festival promises a thrilling lineup of performances, all culminating in a three-hour TV special showcasing the electric energy of the Nissan Stadium main stage.
So, who’s hitting the stage this year? Here’s a sneak peek at the main stage lineup:
Thursday, June 6
- Reyna Roberts
- Craig Morgan
- Jordan Davis
- Ashley McBryde
- Shaboozey
- Thomas Rhett
- Lynyrd Skynyrd
Friday, June 7
- Gretchen Wilson
- Parker McCollum
- Jon Pardi
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Cody Johnson
- Luke Bryan
Saturday, June 8
- Terri Clark
- The War and Treaty
- Old Dominion
- Lainey Wilson
- Brittney Spencer
- Keith Urban
- Jelly Roll
Sunday, June 9
- Josh Turner
- Megan Moroney
- Brothers Osborne
- Carly Pearce
- Jackson Dean
- Bailey Zimmerman
As always, the Country Music Association is keeping a few surprises up its sleeve, so fans will have to stay tuned for more announcements about the performances set to be featured in the special.
This year marks the 21st consecutive year of this beloved TV special, following a line of illustrious hosts like Dierks Bentley, Elle King, and Lainey Wilson.
Mark your calendars and get ready for a night of unforgettable performances and country music magic with Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde at the helm. This is one summer event you won’t want to miss!
