Listen Live
Entertainment

Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde to Host ‘CMA Fest’ on ABC

Published on June 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Get ready to crank up the volume because Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde are taking the reins of this year’s “CMA Fest” on ABC! Dubbed the “Music Event of the Summer,” this star-studded spectacle is set to air on Tuesday, June 25, at 8/7c on ABC, with a next-day stream on Hulu.

The exciting announcement from the Country Music Association comes just in time to amp up the buzz for the 51st CMA Fest, kicking off in Nashville from June 6 through June 9. This year’s festival promises a thrilling lineup of performances, all culminating in a three-hour TV special showcasing the electric energy of the Nissan Stadium main stage.

So, who’s hitting the stage this year? Here’s a sneak peek at the main stage lineup:

Thursday, June 6

  • Reyna Roberts
  • Craig Morgan
  • Jordan Davis
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Shaboozey
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Lynyrd Skynyrd

Friday, June 7

  • Gretchen Wilson
  • Parker McCollum
  • Jon Pardi
  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Cody Johnson
  • Luke Bryan

Saturday, June 8

  • Terri Clark
  • The War and Treaty
  • Old Dominion
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Brittney Spencer
  • Keith Urban
  • Jelly Roll

Sunday, June 9

  • Josh Turner
  • Megan Moroney
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Carly Pearce
  • Jackson Dean
  • Bailey Zimmerman

Related Stories

As always, the Country Music Association is keeping a few surprises up its sleeve, so fans will have to stay tuned for more announcements about the performances set to be featured in the special.

This year marks the 21st consecutive year of this beloved TV special, following a line of illustrious hosts like Dierks Bentley, Elle King, and Lainey Wilson.

Mark your calendars and get ready for a night of unforgettable performances and country music magic with Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde at the helm. This is one summer event you won’t want to miss!

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Show 26 items
Music

Kenny Chesney Setlist: Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour

2023 Windy City Smokeout 21 items
Music

Zach Bryan Setlist: The Quittin Time Tour ’24

The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Show 24 items
Music

HARDY Setlist: Quit!! Tour

george 32 items
Music

George Strait Setlist: Stadium Shows 2024

City Parks Foundation 2023 Dinner & Concert Benefit 19 items
Music

Tim McGraw Setlist: Standing Room Only Tour

2023 Billboard Music Awards - Show 28 items
Music

Morgan Wallen Setlist: One Night At A Time Tour

2024 Boston Calling 25 items
Music

Tyler Childers Setlist: Mule Pull Tour

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close