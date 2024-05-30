Listen Live
Carly Pearce Reveals Heart Condition

Published on May 30, 2024

Tim McGraw Standing Room Only Tour 2024 - Nashville, TN

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Country music star Carly Pearce has recently revealed she is battling a health issue that has led to a new diagnosis of pericarditis, a condition involving inflammation of the tissue surrounding the heart. Despite this challenging news, Carly remains committed to her music and her fans, determined to continue her tour with some necessary adjustments.

In a heartfelt social media post, Carly shared her journey with her followers, explaining the seriousness of her condition. “I have to keep my heart rate under control right now,” she said, acknowledging the need for her to alter her performances. The singer emphasized that while her shows might look a bit different, she is still dedicated to delivering the best possible experience for her audience.

Carly reassured fans that this doesn’t mean she won’t make a full recovery. She stressed the importance of taking her health seriously at this moment to ensure a positive outcome. “It is all going to be great; it just might look a little different,” she stated optimistically.

Ending her message on an empowering note, Carly advocated for self-care and listening to one’s body. She urged her followers to prioritize their health, mirroring the approach she is taking in her own life. Carly’s determination and positive outlook serve as an inspiration to many, proving that even in the face of health challenges, one can still pursue their passions with grace and resilience.

