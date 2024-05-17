Listen Live
2024 ACM Award Winners

Published on May 17, 2024

59th Academy of Country Music Awards - Show

From the impressive lineup of performances to Reba hosting for the 17th time, it was a memorable night at the 59th ACM Awards! Check out the full list of award winners below:

2024 ACM Award Winners:

Entertainer of the Year: Lainey Wilson

Female Artist of the Year: Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year: Chris Stapleton

Duo of the Year: Dan + Shay

Group of the Year: Old Dominion

Single of the Year: “Fast Car” – Luke Combs

Song of the Year: “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

Album of the Year: Higher, Chris Stapleton

Artist-Songwriter of the Year: Chris Stapleton

Visual Media of the Year: “Burn It Down” Parker McCollum

New Female Artist of the Year: Megan Moroney

New Male Artist of the Year: Nate Smith

New Group/Duo of the Year: Tigirlily Gold

