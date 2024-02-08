Jelly Roll Joins NBA All-Star Weekend Concert Lineup

The NBA All-Star Weekend just got a major boost of star power with the addition of Jelly Roll to the concert lineup. This Grammy Award-nominated rapper and singer is set to headline the NBA on TNT All-Star Celebration concert, slated for Saturday, Feb. 17, at 9:30 p.m. The venue? None other than the Indiana Convention Center.

For fans eager to catch Jelly Roll live, tickets are priced at $50 and can be conveniently purchased online.

But wait, there’s more! The NBA Crossover Concert Series promises an array of musical talents to keep the party going:

Friday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m.: Get ready for an electrifying performance by rapper and singer T-Pain, accompanied by the beats of DJ Zedd.

Saturday, Feb. 17 at 3 p.m.: Country music takes the stage with performances by Keith Urban and Walker Hayes.

Sunday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.: Cap off the weekend with a bang as rapper Lil Wayne delivers his signature style.

And let’s not forget the main event: the 73rd NBA All-Star Game tipping off at 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Watch as the league’s top players go head-to-head in an East vs. West showdown, adhering to the traditional scoring system with four 12-minute quarters.

But the festivities don’t stop there! Fans can immerse themselves in a plethora of basketball-related activities, including the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, NBA Rising Stars game, HBCU Classic, Kia Skills Challenge, Starry 3-Point Contest, AT&T Slam Dunk contest, and G League Up Next Game.

With Jelly Roll and an incredible lineup of performers like Keith Urban, alongside an action-packed schedule of basketball events, the NBA All-Star Weekend promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of both music and the game.