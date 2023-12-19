Jelly Roll’s Country Identity: Battling Skepticism

In the midst of his meteoric rise to success, Jelly Roll, also known as Jason DeFord, finds himself at the center of a recurring debate: Is he truly a country artist? Having made a name for himself as a rapper before making waves in the country music scene, Jelly Roll’s journey sparks discussions about the essence of country music and challenges traditional notions within the genre.

Recently, Jelly Roll sat down with The New York Times Popcast podcast to address the persistent question of his country credibility. His response was nothing short of remarkable: “We have guys in country music that are obviously like… ‘Hey man, he’s not country enough.’ And I’m just like, what do y’all want me to do? F*ck a goat? I’m not sure how much more country I could be.”

This bold and candid statement reflects Jelly Roll’s frustration with those who question the authenticity of his country music journey. Transitioning from a rapper to a country artist, he acknowledges the hot takes and debates surrounding the genre classification of his music.

Drawing a parallel with legendary figures Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson, Jelly Roll highlights that similar doubts surrounded these iconic artists when they first entered the scene. He emphasizes that any artist pushing the boundaries of a genre will face pushback from the public. However, Jelly Roll believes that perseverance and consistently delivering authentic music will eventually earn the respect of the audience.

Jelly Roll notes that his crossover hit, “Need A Favor,” opened doors for him, leading to invitations to perform at Jingle Ball concerts across the country alongside pop stars. Surprisingly, this experience reinforces his sense of country identity. He expresses appreciation for the acceptance and love he has received, describing the backstage atmosphere as making him feel like a “f*cking redneck” fresh out of a deer stand.

Reflecting on the evolving landscape of country music, Jelly Roll mentions breakout artists like Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and ERNEST. He felt that his unique sound was gaining understanding and acceptance in the genre, and his prediction has proven accurate.

“I’m talking to everybody, and immediately they’re like, oh yeah, he’s country. Like to them, my music couldn’t fit anywhere else.” – Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll draws attention to the changing face of country music by citing the example of Post Malone, a rapper-turned-crossover sensation now making waves in the country music scene. He speculates whether Post Malone, observing Jelly Roll’s success, found inspiration to venture into the country music industry.

Check out the interview below: