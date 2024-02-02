Listen Live
Cole Dunbar

WATCH: Sneak Peek of Jelly Roll in a Super Bowl Ad

Published on February 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

58th Academy of Country Music Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Jelly Roll seems to be everywhere. Now he’s starring in a new Uber Eats commercial for the Super Bowl!

Jelly Roll has such a great sense of humor, in the commercial he starts by looking in the mirror and saying, “What happened to my face?” “Are these tattoos? They’re everywhere! And they’re horrible!”

Looking forward to seeing this during the big game!

-Cole

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close