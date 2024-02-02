WATCH: Sneak Peek of Jelly Roll in a Super Bowl Ad

Jelly Roll seems to be everywhere. Now he’s starring in a new Uber Eats commercial for the Super Bowl!
Jelly Roll has such a great sense of humor, in the commercial he starts by looking in the mirror and saying, “What happened to my face?” “Are these tattoos? They’re everywhere! And they’re horrible!”
Looking forward to seeing this during the big game!
-Cole
-
New Country Cash!
-
Toby Keith's Resilience: Faith and Fortitude in His Stomach Cancer Battle
-
Elvis Presley's Final Show: A Historic Night in Indianapolis, Indiana
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
[UPDATE: CHARGES DROPPED]Chris Young Arrested After Altercation with Alcohol
-
Kane Brown and Katelyn Choose A Name For Their Son
-
Brooks & Dunn Announces Electrifying REBOOT 2024 Tour
-
Choose The Music We Play On Hank FM!