Kane Brown and Katelyn Choose A Name For Their Son

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn are gearing up for the arrival of their third child, a baby boy. As they eagerly anticipate the newest addition to their family, the couple has made a significant decision – the choice of a name for their first son.

Adding to the excitement, the Browns are maintaining a unique theme within their family by sticking to initials KB for each member. With big sisters Kingsley and Kodi already part of the KB trend, the couple announced their commitment to continue this theme with their upcoming son.

Following the gender reveal, Katelyn took to Instagram to share the news and invited their followers to suggest names for their baby boy. The couple expressed their determination, with Katelyn stating, “We’ve committed and can’t stop now.”

We’ve committed and can’t stop now.” – Katelyn Brown

Recently, on January 17, Katelyn provided a further update on their name selection journey. In an Instagram stories video, she disclosed that they have indeed chosen a name for their son. While leaving room for any irresistible name suggestions that may come their way in the remaining months of the pregnancy, Katelyn expressed confidence in their current choice.

During a Q&A session with fans, Katelyn shared insights into her pregnancy experience. She revealed that the first trimester was challenging, with intense morning sickness limiting her diet. However, as she entered the second trimester, she expressed feeling much better, despite being constantly tired.

The Browns shared their joyous news of Katelyn’s pregnancy on Christmas Day, accompanied by a heartwarming family photo. The picture features Kingsley holding an ultrasound photo of the upcoming baby, capturing the festive spirit of the announcement.

Celebrating five years of marriage, Kane and Katelyn reflected on their journey that began with their wedding at Mint Springs Farm in Nolensville, Tennessee, on October 12, 2018. Kingsley Rose joined their family on October 29, 2019, followed by Kodi Jane on December 30, 2021.

As the Brown family eagerly awaits the arrival of their baby boy, the KB theme remains a special and heartwarming element that ties them together.