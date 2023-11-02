Kane Brown to Headline The Full Ride Tour at Indiana University

Indiana University is gearing up for a musical extravaganza like no other as Kane Brown takes center stage to kick off The Full Ride Tour’s college concert series on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Joining him will be a stellar lineup of artists including Jon Pardi, Jessie Murph, and the local Indiana star, Clayton Anderson. The excitement is palpable as the tour promises an unforgettable experience, set to be tailored to each university it visits.

Tickets for this event at Indiana University Memorial Stadium will be available starting Friday, November 10, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET, and can be purchased at FullRideTour.com. Fans can also take advantage of pre-sales starting on November 2 at 10 a.m. ET, ensuring they secure their spot for this historic occasion using the code “Crimson”.

Kane Brown, who embarks on his solo “In The Air” tour nationally in March, shared his enthusiasm for headlining The Full Ride Tour’s first stop at Indiana University, saying, “I’m so honored to be headlining the stadium at Indiana University. I love college sports, especially football, so to be playing in this venue is incredibly exciting.”

“I’m so honored to be headlining the stadium at Indiana University. I love college sports, especially football, so to be playing in this venue is incredibly exciting.” – Kane Brown

In addition to providing a thrilling day of music, The Full Ride Tour is dedicated to working with charity partners central to each school on its itinerary. At Indiana University, the tour will collaborate with Students Helping Students, a student-run charity that actively engages in goodwill efforts on and around the campus.

Doug Booher, Assistant Vice President of Events and Conferences at IU, expressed his enthusiasm for hosting the first major concert in Memorial Stadium in three decades, thanks to a valued partnership with On Location and distinguished IU alumnus Paul Caine. The event marks a historic moment for the university.

For those seeking a truly exceptional experience, VIP ticket packages are available. These packages include admission to the VIP lounge and pre-show reception, early access, dedicated entrances, and more.

Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime musical journey as Kane Brown, Jon Pardi, Jessie Murph, and local Clayton Anderson set the stage on fire at Indiana University Memorial Stadium. The Full Ride Tour promises to be an unforgettable experience that’s not to be missed. Get your tickets and be part of this extraordinary event that’s set to make history in the heart of Indiana. Visit FullRideTour.com for more information and to secure your place at this remarkable concert series.