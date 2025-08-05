Which State Makes the Best Country Music?

Listen Live
Published on August 5, 2025

Luke Combs made headlines last week when he declared that Kentucky produces the best country music in America. As a proud North Carolina native, Luke admitted he wanted to give his home state the crown, but the talent coming out of the Bluegrass State was just too strong to ignore.

And honestly, with Chris Stapleton leading the charge, it’s a pretty solid case.

Combs also gave a nod to other country music powerhouses, like Texas, home to George Strait, and Tennessee, with stars like Kenny Chesney and Morgan Wallen holding it down.

Meanwhile, Whiskey Riff ranked the top five states for country music based on star power. Here’s how they stacked up:

1. Texas – With icons like George Strait, Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, and Cody Johnson, Texas takes the top spot.

2. Oklahoma – Home to legends like Reba McEntire, Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, and the late Toby Keith.

3. Kentucky – Boasts heavy hitters like Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, Keith Whitley, and Sturgill Simpson.

4. Alabama – Known for Jason Isbell, Riley Green, Ella Langley, and the legendary group Alabama.

5. West Virginia – Repping the Mountaineer State are Charles Wesley Godwin, Sierra Ferrell, and Brad Paisley.

