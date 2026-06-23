Bailey Zimmerman Facing Felony Criminal Damage Charge

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Country music star Bailey Zimmerman is reportedly facing felony criminal damage charges in New Mexico following an alleged incident at a concert venue that left thousands of dollars in damages.

According to reports, Zimmerman was scheduled to perform at a resort in New Mexico but canceled his appearance at the last minute. Witnesses reportedly claimed the singer arrived intoxicated before tensions escalated backstage.

Authorities allege Zimmerman caused significant damage to equipment and venue property, with reports stating he threw items and stormed away from the stage area. The resort later estimated the total damage at approximately $16,000, citing broken equipment, damaged property, and unpaid alcohol-related expenses.

As a result of the alleged incident, authorities have reportedly issued an arrest warrant for Zimmerman on a felony criminal damage charge. The case remains under investigation.

Zimmerman’s representatives have not publicly commented on the allegations, despite multiple requests from media outlets seeking clarification.

The rising country star has built a large fan base through hit songs and high-energy performances, making the allegations a surprising development for many fans. Additional details are expected to emerge as the legal process moves forward.

Neither Zimmerman nor his management team has released an official statement addressing the reported charges at this time.