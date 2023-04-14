What To Expect At Luke Combs New Honky Tonk Bar

Luke Combs is teaming up with Opry Entertainment Group to transform the iconic Nashville Broadway honky tonk, Wildhorse Saloon, into a brand-new music venue and bar. This exciting partnership promises to bring a fresh and dynamic entertainment experience to the heart of Nashville, Tennessee, and create a hub for music lovers and performers alike.

The renovations for the building may not commence until late 2023 or early 2024, but The Wildhorse Saloon intends to remain open to the public throughout the redevelopment process.

Check out what you can expect below!