What To Expect At Luke Combs New Honky Tonk Bar

Luke Combs is teaming up with Opry Entertainment Group to transform the iconic Nashville Broadway honky tonk, Wildhorse Saloon, into a brand-new music venue and bar. This exciting partnership promises to bring a fresh and dynamic entertainment experience to the heart of Nashville, Tennessee, and create a hub for music lovers and performers alike.
The renovations for the building may not commence until late 2023 or early 2024, but The Wildhorse Saloon intends to remain open to the public throughout the redevelopment process.
Check out what you can expect below!
1. A two-story ticketed concert hall that holds up to 1,500 showgoersSource:other
Photo: Nashville Tennessean
2. A 250-person honky-tonk space on the first floorSource:other
Photo: Nashville Tennessean
3. A third-story sports bar catering to legalized sports bettingSource:other
Photo: Nashville Tennessean
4. “The Still” and songwriter’s lounge, a second-story bar nodding to Combs’ backstage hangout space of the same nameSource:other
Photo: Nashville Tennessean
5. A 9,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor rooftop named the “Eye,” in reference to Combs’ aforementioned debut single “Hurricane.”Source:other
Photo: Nashville Tennessean
