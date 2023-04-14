Listen Live
What To Expect At Luke Combs New Honky Tonk Bar

Published on April 14, 2023

Luke Combs is teaming up with Opry Entertainment Group to transform the iconic Nashville Broadway honky tonk, Wildhorse Saloon, into a brand-new music venue and bar. This exciting partnership promises to bring a fresh and dynamic entertainment experience to the heart of Nashville, Tennessee, and create a hub for music lovers and performers alike.

The renovations for the building may not commence until late 2023 or early 2024, but The Wildhorse Saloon intends to remain open to the public throughout the redevelopment process.

Check out what you can expect below!

1. A two-story ticketed concert hall that holds up to 1,500 showgoers

luke combs Source:other

Photo: Nashville Tennessean

2. A 250-person honky-tonk space on the first floor

luke combs Source:other

Photo: Nashville Tennessean

3. A third-story sports bar catering to legalized sports betting

luke combs Source:other

Photo: Nashville Tennessean

4. “The Still” and songwriter’s lounge, a second-story bar nodding to Combs’ backstage hangout space of the same name

luke combs Source:other

Photo: Nashville Tennessean

5. A 9,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor rooftop named the “Eye,” in reference to Combs’ aforementioned debut single “Hurricane.”

luke combs Source:other

Photo: Nashville Tennessean

