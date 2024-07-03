Listen Live
[ WATCH ] Kane Brown’s Daughters Meet Newborn Brother Krewe

Published on July 3, 2024

Kane Brown’s wife, Katelyn, shared an adorable video of their daughters, Kingsley Rose and Kodi Jane, meeting their newborn brother, Krewe Allen.

Captured in the hospital, the video shows the siblings’ first encounter, full of smiles and gentle touches. Born on June 8, Krewe’s introduction to the world was celebrated on social media.

The family maintains the “KB” initials theme with his name. Katelyn and Kane have shared glimpses of their life with Krewe, including the girls’ heartwarming welcome home.

Watch the video below! 

