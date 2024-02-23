Listen Live
WATCH: Dolly Parton and Lainey Wilson’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ Duet

Published on February 23, 2024

Dolly Parton and Lainey Wilson recently teamed up for a stunning rendition of “I Will Always Love You” at Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala. Wilson, dressed in sequin bell bottoms and a sparkling silver jacket, led the performance with grace, while Parton, in a white pantsuit with gold star accents, harmonized beautifully.

Together, they captivated viewers with their powerful voices and reminded everyone of the timeless message of the song. Fans are eagerly awaiting the possible release of this magical performance.

Relive the performance below! 

