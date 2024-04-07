Listen Live
[ WATCH ] CMT Awards Toby Keith Tribute

Published on April 7, 2024

The CMT Awards stirred hearts and stirred up memories as it paid tribute to one of country music’s most enduring icons: Toby Keith. As fans eagerly tuned in, the stage became a canvas for renditions that honored Keith’s illustrious career, reminding us of the timeless melodies and storytelling prowess that have defined his legacy.

Check out the performances below:

1. Brooks And Dunn – Shoud’ve Been A Cowboy

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1157555551816901

2. Sammy Hagar – I Love This Bar

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1157555551816901

3. Lainey Wilson – How Do You Like Me Now

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1157555551816901

