Tyler Childers Setlist: Mule Pull Tour

If you’re fortunate enough to snag tickets for Tyler Childers’ Mule Pull Tour ’24 you’re in for a musical journey through the soul-stirring landscapes of Americana, country, and bluegrass.

Known for his raw, evocative storytelling and distinctive Appalachian twang, Childers has crafted a setlist that promises to captivate both longtime fans and newcomers.

Known for as a true musical performer Childers changes his setlists every show, but here are the core songs you need to know: