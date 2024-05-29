Listen Live
Music

Tyler Childers Setlist: Mule Pull Tour

Published on May 29, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

If you’re fortunate enough to snag tickets for Tyler Childers’ Mule Pull Tour ’24 you’re in for a musical journey through the soul-stirring landscapes of Americana, country, and bluegrass.

Known for his raw, evocative storytelling and distinctive Appalachian twang, Childers has crafted a setlist that promises to captivate both longtime fans and newcomers.

Known for as a true musical performer Childers changes his setlists every show, but here are the core songs you need to know:

1. Creeker

2. Tulsa Turnaround

3. Percheron Mules

4. I Swear ( To God )

5. Country Squire

6. Rustin’ in the Rain

7. All Your’n

8. Purgatory

9. Cluck Ol Hen

10. Space and Time ( Cover )

11. Shake the Frost

12. Nose on the Grindstone

13. Follow You to Virgie

14. Lady May

15. In Your Love

16. Old Country Church ( Hank Williams Cover)

17. Whitehouse Road

18. Two Coats

19. Honky Tonk Flame

20. Way of the Triune God

21. House Fire

22. Universal Sound

23. Heart You’ve Been Tendin’

24. Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?

25.

More From Hank FM
Trending
The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Show 26 items
Music

Kenny Chesney Setlist: Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour

2023 Windy City Smokeout 21 items
Music

Zach Bryan Setlist: The Quittin Time Tour ’24

The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Show 24 items
Music

HARDY Setlist: Quit!! Tour

george 32 items
Music

George Strait Setlist: Stadium Shows 2024

City Parks Foundation 2023 Dinner & Concert Benefit 19 items
Music

Tim McGraw Setlist: Standing Room Only Tour

2023 Billboard Music Awards - Show 28 items
Music

Morgan Wallen Setlist: One Night At A Time Tour

2024 Boston Calling 25 items
Music

Tyler Childers Setlist: Mule Pull Tour

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close