Tyler Childers Setlist: Mule Pull Tour

If you’re fortunate enough to snag tickets for Tyler Childers’ Mule Pull Tour ’24 you’re in for a musical journey through the soul-stirring landscapes of Americana, country, and bluegrass.
Known for his raw, evocative storytelling and distinctive Appalachian twang, Childers has crafted a setlist that promises to captivate both longtime fans and newcomers.
Known for as a true musical performer Childers changes his setlists every show, but here are the core songs you need to know:
1. Creeker
2. Tulsa Turnaround
3. Percheron Mules
4. I Swear ( To God )
5. Country Squire
6. Rustin’ in the Rain
7. All Your’n
8. Purgatory
9. Cluck Ol Hen
10. Space and Time ( Cover )
11. Shake the Frost
12. Nose on the Grindstone
13. Follow You to Virgie
14. Lady May
15. In Your Love
16. Old Country Church ( Hank Williams Cover)
17. Whitehouse Road
18. Two Coats
19. Honky Tonk Flame
20. Way of the Triune God
21. House Fire
22. Universal Sound
23. Heart You’ve Been Tendin’
24. Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?
