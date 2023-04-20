Listen Live
Country Music News

Top 20 Songs About Weed In Country Music

Published on April 20, 2023

Country music has always been a genre that is associated with themes such as love, heartbreak, and patriotism. However, in recent years, a study has shown that country music sings about drugs more than any other genre. In fact, according to the study, country music has more references to drugs than hip-hop or rock music.

The study, which was conducted in 2017, analyzed the lyrics of the top 500 songs across all genres that were released between 2013 and 2017. It found that 1.6% of country songs referenced drugs, compared to 1.3% of rock songs and 1.2% of hip-hop songs.

Of all the drugs mentioned in country music, marijuana is the most commonly referenced drug. The study found that 45% of all drug references in country music were related to marijuana. Other drugs that were mentioned in country music include alcohol, cocaine, and prescription drugs.

Despite radio programmers’ previous reluctance to include references to smoking weed, classic country songs have celebrated the plant for decades, alongside other stoner anthems from various genres.

Here are the Top 20 Country songs about weed:

1. I Smoke Weed (feat. Ashland Craft, Brothers Osborne)

2. High Time – Kacey Musgraves

3. Smoke A Little Smoke – Eric Church

4. When Im Stone (Live) – Jason Boland & The Stragglers

5. All Time High – Jon Pardi

6. Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die (Live Version) – Willie Nelson

7. Might As Well Get Stoned – Christ Stapleton

8. Weed Instead Of Roses – Ashley Monroe

9. Ready To Roll – Blake Shelton

10. Weed With Willie – Toby Keith

11. Stoned At The Jukebox – Hank Williams Jr.

12. Weed, Whiskey and Willie

13. “I Hope I’m Stoned (When Jesus Takes Me Home) – Charlie Worsham ft. Old Crow Medicine Show

14. Sun Daze – Florida Georgia Line

15. Get High – Brandy Clark

16. Best Years of My Life (Acoustic) – Pistol Annies

17. All My Favorite People – Maren Morris ft. Brothers Osborne

18. Boys From Oklahoma – Cross Canadian Ragweed

19. Grass Is Always Greener -Jake Owen ft. Kid Rock

20. Get Your Buzz On – The Cadillac Three

