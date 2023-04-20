Top 20 Songs About Weed In Country Music

Country music has always been a genre that is associated with themes such as love, heartbreak, and patriotism. However, in recent years, a study has shown that country music sings about drugs more than any other genre. In fact, according to the study, country music has more references to drugs than hip-hop or rock music.

The study, which was conducted in 2017, analyzed the lyrics of the top 500 songs across all genres that were released between 2013 and 2017. It found that 1.6% of country songs referenced drugs, compared to 1.3% of rock songs and 1.2% of hip-hop songs.

Of all the drugs mentioned in country music, marijuana is the most commonly referenced drug. The study found that 45% of all drug references in country music were related to marijuana. Other drugs that were mentioned in country music include alcohol, cocaine, and prescription drugs.

Despite radio programmers’ previous reluctance to include references to smoking weed, classic country songs have celebrated the plant for decades, alongside other stoner anthems from various genres.

Here are the Top 20 Country songs about weed: