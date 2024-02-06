Toby Keith’s Last Interview

Today, the world mourns the loss of Toby Keith, who recently made a triumphant return to the televised stage at the People’s Choice Country Awards following his battle with cancer. Delivering a poignant performance of “Don’t Let The Old Man In,” Keith shared updates on his health and future plans while emphasizing the pivotal role faith played in his journey.

“I’ve walked some dark hallways. The Almighty’s riding shotgun,”- Toby Keith

“I’ve walked some dark hallways. The Almighty’s riding shotgun,” Keith revealed, encapsulating the profound strength he derived from his spiritual beliefs. Despite the rollercoaster of battling cancer, Keith’s unwavering faith provided strength and comfort. “Faith. You have to have your faith,” he emphasized, echoing the sentiment that had guided him through the darkest of days.

“I finally got to a point in the spring – I was diagnosed in October of ’21 and I was going through all the chemo, the first time I’d been through chemo and radiation and surgery – and I just got to the point where I was comfortable with whatever happened. I had my brain wrapped around it and I was in a good spot either way. People without faith don’t have that,” – Toby Keith

As he embarked on his final concert tour, Keith’s resilient spirit and steadfast faith served as an inspiration to all facing adversity. “I finally got to a point…where I was comfortable with whatever happened…People without faith don’t have that,” he reflected. Today, as we bid farewell to Toby Keith, his legacy as a musician and a beacon of hope lives on.

God bless Toby Keith.

Watch his last interview below: