Russell Dickerson Setlist 2025

Country-pop powerhouse Russell Dickerson is hitting the road hard in 2025—and fans from coast to coast are showing up in full force.

With his signature blend of heartfelt lyrics, upbeat anthems, and pop-friendly production, Dickerson’s RUSSELLMANIA 2025 Tour has become one of the must-see country tours of the year.

From New York City to Nashville, and everywhere in between, each show delivers an energetic, emotionally driven performance that leaves fans buzzing.

Russell first broke through in 2017 with his platinum single “Yours,” and since then, he’s only gained momentum.

Love Country Music News? Get more! Join the Country 97.1 HANK FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

His catalog now includes crowd favorites like “Blue Tacoma,” “Home Sweet,” and “Love You Like I Used To.” Whether he’s playing a major festival, a rooftop venue, or an outdoor amphitheater, his shows feel like a party—and a love letter to fans at the same time.

What makes the 2025 setlist extra exciting is the way it spans his entire career.

Fans get the big hits, deep cuts, and even some unexpected throwback covers.

Dickerson is known for mixing in high-energy openers, acoustic moments, and emotional closers that highlight his vocal range and natural charisma.

If you’re headed to one of his shows this summer—or just curious about what to expect—here’s a look at the core setlist Russell Dickerson has been playing on tour in 2025.

1. It’s About Time 2. Every Little Thing 3. Good Day To Have A Great Day 4. Love You Like I Used To 5. Home Sweet 6. Bones 7. Got Gave Me A Girl 8. Ride the Wave 9. Blue Tacoma 10. ’80s Cover Medley (like “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” and “I Wanna Dance with Somebody”) 11. Yours 12. She Likes It 13. What A Life 14. I Still Believe 15. Happen To Me