Listen Live
Country Music News

Russell Dickerson Setlist 2025

Published on September 19, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Jelly Roll & Friends

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Country-pop powerhouse Russell Dickerson is hitting the road hard in 2025—and fans from coast to coast are showing up in full force.

With his signature blend of heartfelt lyrics, upbeat anthems, and pop-friendly production, Dickerson’s RUSSELLMANIA 2025 Tour has become one of the must-see country tours of the year.

From New York City to Nashville, and everywhere in between, each show delivers an energetic, emotionally driven performance that leaves fans buzzing.

Russell first broke through in 2017 with his platinum single “Yours,” and since then, he’s only gained momentum.

His catalog now includes crowd favorites like “Blue Tacoma,” “Home Sweet,” and “Love You Like I Used To.” Whether he’s playing a major festival, a rooftop venue, or an outdoor amphitheater, his shows feel like a party—and a love letter to fans at the same time.

What makes the 2025 setlist extra exciting is the way it spans his entire career.

Fans get the big hits, deep cuts, and even some unexpected throwback covers.

Dickerson is known for mixing in high-energy openers, acoustic moments, and emotional closers that highlight his vocal range and natural charisma.

If you’re headed to one of his shows this summer—or just curious about what to expect—here’s a look at the core setlist Russell Dickerson has been playing on tour in 2025.

1. It’s About Time

2. Every Little Thing

3. Good Day To Have A Great Day

4. Love You Like I Used To

5. Home Sweet

6. Bones

7. Got Gave Me A Girl

8. Ride the Wave

9. Blue Tacoma

10. ’80s Cover Medley (like “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” and “I Wanna Dance with Somebody”)

11. Yours

12. She Likes It

13. What A Life

14. I Still Believe

15. Happen To Me

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
More From Hank FM
Trending
George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
7 Items
Music

Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night Two
Music

Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem Tour 2025” – Full List of Tour Dates

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Jelly Roll & Friends
15 Items
Country Music News

Russell Dickerson Setlist 2025

riley
31 Items
Celebrity

The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

Music Survey HANK FM
Hank Exclusives

Choose The Music We Play On Hank FM!

dolly parton
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close