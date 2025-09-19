Russell Dickerson Setlist 2025

Country-pop powerhouse Russell Dickerson is hitting the road hard in 2025—and fans from coast to coast are showing up in full force.
With his signature blend of heartfelt lyrics, upbeat anthems, and pop-friendly production, Dickerson’s RUSSELLMANIA 2025 Tour has become one of the must-see country tours of the year.
From New York City to Nashville, and everywhere in between, each show delivers an energetic, emotionally driven performance that leaves fans buzzing.
Russell first broke through in 2017 with his platinum single “Yours,” and since then, he’s only gained momentum.
His catalog now includes crowd favorites like “Blue Tacoma,” “Home Sweet,” and “Love You Like I Used To.” Whether he’s playing a major festival, a rooftop venue, or an outdoor amphitheater, his shows feel like a party—and a love letter to fans at the same time.
What makes the 2025 setlist extra exciting is the way it spans his entire career.
Fans get the big hits, deep cuts, and even some unexpected throwback covers.
Dickerson is known for mixing in high-energy openers, acoustic moments, and emotional closers that highlight his vocal range and natural charisma.
If you’re headed to one of his shows this summer—or just curious about what to expect—here’s a look at the core setlist Russell Dickerson has been playing on tour in 2025.