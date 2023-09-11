Remembering 9/11 Through Country Music

Twenty-two years have passed since the fateful day when hijacked planes struck the heart of America. September 11, 2001, stands as a somber reminder of the worst terrorist attack on American soil, leaving 2,977 innocent lives lost and nearly 6,000 more wounded. In the wake of this tragedy, country music artists were among the first to transform the complex of everyones emotions into songs that resonated with a grieving nation.

1. Have You Forgotten? – Darryl Worley Darryl Worley’s pro-war anthem swiftly claimed the top spot on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart in 2003. Co-written with Wynn Varble, the mid-tempo track confronts skeptics of the Iraq invasion, invoking the memory of 9/11, mentioning the Towers, Pentagon, Pennsylvania crash, and Osama Bin Laden. Worley premiered the song at the Grand Ole Opry in January 2003, following performances for U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan and Kuwait a month earlier, before releasing the studio version.

2. Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turning) – Alan Jackson Alan Jackson’s song, “Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turning),” resonated deeply with both country and non-country music fans. It captured the confusion, sorrow, and fear that enveloped us during 9/11. Jackson’s apolitical, heartfelt lyrics provided solace, reminding us to love one another in the face of uncertainty. His song’s profound impact earned him Grammy and CMA awards.

3. Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue (The Angry American) – Toby Keith Toby Keith’s anthem, “Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue,” left no room for compromise. He fused his father’s military dedication with a call for retribution following 9/11. The fiery lyrics declared unwavering justice, with lines like “Mother freedom start ringin’ her bell” and “We’ll put a boot in your ass.” Despite its divisive nature, the song topped Hot Country Songs, resonating deeply with those who deemed its fierce tone necessary.

4. America Will Survive – Hank Williams, Jr. In response to the 9/11 tragedy, Hank Williams Jr. revamped his classic 1982 hit “A Country Boy Can Survive” with patriotic lyrics like “Our flag is up since our people went down.” He debuted the song at CMT’s Country Freedom Concert, which aired on Oct. 21, 2001, and featured it on his 2002 album, “The Almeria Club Recordings.” Titled “America Will Survive,” the song reached No. 45 on the Hot Country Songs chart.