Parker McCollum and Wife Share Their Top Five Baby Boy Names

Published on February 15, 2024

Parker McCollum and his wife, Hallie Ray Light, have shared an enchanting moment with their fans, unveiling the gender of their forthcoming bundle of joy. ( It’s a Boy!!! ) Amidst anticipation and excitement, the couple graciously disclosed not only the gender but also offered a glimpse into their top five name picks.

Among their selection of five names, three pay homage to the legacy of Parker McCollum’s family name, Yancey, honoring his late grandfather, Bobby Yancey, his mother, Stacey Yancey, and his own full name, Parker Yancey McCollum.

The current list of names they are contemplating for their baby boy:

 

1. Keaton Cadillac McCollum

2. King Cowboy McCollum

3. Yancey Tyler McCollum

4. Walker Yancey McCollum

5. Major Yancey McCollum

