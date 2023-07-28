Listen Live
Country Music News

New Music Friday: Top Five New Country Songs You Need to Hear

Published on July 28, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

new music friday

Yeehaw, it’s New Music Friday! We’ve rounded up the top 5 New Music Friday Songs that you need to hear!

Check them out below!

 

1. Walker Hayes – Stetson

2. Hailey Whitters – Countryside Chick

3. Mitchell Tenpenny – Bigger Mistakes

4. Megan Moroney – I’m Not Pretty (Acoustic

5. Carter Faith – Cowboy Forever

More From Hank FM

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close