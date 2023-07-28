New Music Friday: Top Five New Country Songs You Need to Hear

Yeehaw, it’s New Music Friday! We’ve rounded up the top 5 New Music Friday Songs that you need to hear!
Check them out below!
1. Walker Hayes – Stetson
2. Hailey Whitters – Countryside Chick
3. Mitchell Tenpenny – Bigger Mistakes
4. Megan Moroney – I’m Not Pretty (Acoustic
5. Carter Faith – Cowboy Forever
