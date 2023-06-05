New Details Of Eric Church’s New Nashville Destination: Chiefs

Chief’s, a remarkable six-story establishment nestled in historic downtown Nashville, is set to become the ultimate destination for music lovers and fans of the legendary artist Eric Church. This multifaceted venue, comprising a bar, restaurant, event space, and live music hub, aims to provide an unparalleled entertainment experience in the heart of Music City. With its prime location at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Broadway, Chief’s promises to be a haven for those seeking to revel in the rich musical heritage of Eric Church.

At Chief’s, visitors can anticipate an extraordinary ticketed music venue that promises to showcase unique and unforgettable live performances. The interiors of this expansive establishment have been thoughtfully curated to inspire and captivate all who enter. The carefully designed space allows patrons to immerse themselves in the ambiance of Eric Church’s ever-expanding musical legacy while enjoying world-class live music.

Not only is Chief’s a thriving live music venue, but it also houses a state-of-the-art broadcasting studio. This technologically advanced facility serves as the broadcasting hub for Church’s very own Outsiders Radio SiriusXM channel. Moreover, Chief’s has the capability to host broadcasts by various media partners, further solidifying its position as a prominent player in the world of music and entertainment.

Chief’s takes pride in its collaboration with the esteemed Pitmaster Rodney Scott, a recipient of the prestigious James Beard Award. The venue boasts Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ, a restaurant partnership that elevates the dining experience to new heights. Situated to overlook the downtown area, the restaurant’s rooftop area, known as ‘Hell of a Q,’ offers breathtaking views along with mouthwatering cuisine. Guests can savor delectable dishes while basking in the vibrant atmosphere of Nashville.

The grand opening of Chief’s is eagerly anticipated in 2023, when the establishment will proudly open its doors at 200 Broadway. Music aficionados, Eric Church enthusiasts, and visitors from around the world will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich history and electric energy of downtown Nashville. Chief’s promises to be a testament to Eric Church’s exceptional musical journey, inviting guests to celebrate his legacy while creating unforgettable memories.