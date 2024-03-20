NCAA Tournament Coaches and Their Favorite Country Stars

Some of the college basketball coaches who will be in the spotlight over the next few weeks are huge country music fans.
1. Matt Painter (Purdue): Zac Brown Band
2. Matt Logie (Montana State), Brad Brownwell (Clemson): Chris Stapleton
3. Jaimie Dixon (TCU): Tim McGraw
4. Mark Few (Gonzaga), Greg Gard (Wisconsin), Darian Devries (Drake): Luke Combs
5. Greg McDermott (Creighton) Steve Lutz (Western Kentucky): Jimmy Buffett
6. Rick Barnes (Tennessee): Carrie Underwood
7. Dan Monson (Long Beach State): Old Dominion
8. Bruce Pearl (Auburn): Kenny Chesney
9. Brad Underwood (Illinois): Morgan Wallen
