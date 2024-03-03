Morgan Wallen Releases the “Abbey Road Sessions”

A 7-song project recorded from the iconic Abbey Road Studios hit the ears of Morgan Wallen fans this weekend. “Abbey Road Sessions” arrived on the one year anniversary of “One Thing At A Time” as a thank you to the fans. It features five live recordings from the album, the long awaited and unreleased “Lies, Lies, Lies” and a cover of Nothing But Thieves’ “Graveyard Whistling”.
1. Morgan Wallen – Thinkin’ Bout Me (Abbey Road Sessions)
2. Morgan Wallen – Lies, Lies, Lies (Abbey Road Sessions)
3. Morgan Wallen – Sunrise (Abbey Road Sessions)
4. Morgan Wallen – Everything I Love (Abbey Road Sessions)
5. Morgan Wallen – I Wrote The Book (Abbey Road Sessions)
6. Morgan Wallen – I Deserve A Drink (Abbey Road Sessions)
7. Morgan Wallen – Graveyard Whistling (Abbey Road Sessions)
-
New Country Cash!
-
Franklin Theme Composer Reacts to Beyoncé's "Texas Hold ‘Em" Controversy
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
Jelly Roll Addresses Criticism Over Indianapolis NBA Concert
-
Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day
-
Elvis Presley's Final Show: A Historic Night in Indianapolis, Indiana
-
Lainey Wilson Got Rejected by American Idol 7 Times
-
Sam Hunt Summer On The Outskirts Setlist