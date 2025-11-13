Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Morgan Wallen at the CMA’s: Awards, Nominations & Performances

Published on November 13, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Morgan Wallen at the CMA’s

Morgan Wallen has become one of the most talked-about artists in country music, and his appearances at the Country Music Association Awards (CMA’s) have been eventful and memorable.

From award nominations to powerful performances, here’s a rundown of Wallen’s journey at the CMA’s.

1. First CMA Nomination (2019)

The 53rd Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty
  • Wallen received his first CMA nomination in 2019 for New Artist of the Year, marking his debut recognition at the event.
  • This nomination solidified his status as a rising star in country music, as he was recognized alongside fellow up-and-comers.

2. Winning New Artist of the Year (2020)

The 54th Annual CMA Awards - Winners Stop Source:Getty
  • In 2020, Wallen won his first CMA award for New Artist of the Year.

3. Acceptance Speech: New Artist of the Year (2020)

  • This win followed the success of his debut album, If I Know Me, and its popular singles like “Chasin’ You.”
  • It was a significant moment, as Wallen had quickly transitioned from an emerging artist to one of the genre’s most promising new talents.

4. First Ever Performance: Whiskey Glasses (2020)

Wallen performed his breakout hit, “Whiskey Glasses,” bringing energy and enthusiasm to the CMA stage for the first time.

5. Performance: More Than My Hometown (2020)

In a stripped-down, heartfelt performance, Wallen captivated the audience with “More Than My Hometown.” The song, which became a chart-topping hit, showcased Wallen’s storytelling ability and emotional depth.

6. Album of the Year Nomination for Dangerous: The Double Album (2021)

Country singer Morgan Wallen performs at Crypto.com Arena during his Dangerous tour... Source:Getty
  • Wallen’s 2021 double album, Dangerous, became a commercial powerhouse and was later nominated for Album of the Year at the 2021 CMA Awards.
  • The album broke records, spending multiple weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, a rarity for a country album.
  • This nomination further established him as one of country music’s top artists.

7. Suspended from the CMA Awards (2021)

  • Reason: The CMA banned Wallen from attending and participating in individual artist categories due to a video of him yelling a racial slur at a friend in February 2021. The CMA’s decision was made to avoid penalizing Wallen’s co-writers and producers.
  • Exceptions: Wallen’s album, songs, and music videos were still eligible for awards but did not win 

 

8. Performance: You Proof (2022)

Returning to the CMA stage, Wallen delivered a soulful rendition of “You Proof,” a song that topped country charts.

9. “Walked in tonight a winner, didn’t leave no different” (2023)

The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Morgan Wallen was nominated for three categories at the 2023 CMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Album of the Year for One Thing at a Time. Despite his significant commercial success in 2023, Wallen did not take home any awards.

10. Performance with Eric Church: Man Made a Bar (2023)

The crowd responded enthusiastically, with many fans singing along to the heartfelt lyrics. Wallen and Church both received a standing ovation, underscoring the song’s popularity and the impact of their collaboration.

11. Performance with Post Malone & HARDY: Joe Diffie Tribute Medley

Came together for a medley tribute to Joe Diffie, covering Diffie’s songs “John Deere Green” and “Pickup Man” at the 2023 CMA Awards

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
More From Hank FM
Trending
Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night Two
Contests

Annie and Cole: Where’s Wallen?!

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

Celebrity

Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Living Separate Lives

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
7 Items
Music

Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

phone app
Listen Live

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

riley
31 Items
Celebrity

The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

johnny cash
11 Items
Music

Country Artists Who Served In The US Military

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close