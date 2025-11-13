Morgan Wallen at the CMA’s: Awards, Nominations & Performances

Morgan Wallen at the CMA’s

Morgan Wallen has become one of the most talked-about artists in country music, and his appearances at the Country Music Association Awards (CMA’s) have been eventful and memorable.

From award nominations to powerful performances, here’s a rundown of Wallen’s journey at the CMA’s.

1. First CMA Nomination (2019) Source:Getty Wallen received his first CMA nomination in 2019 for New Artist of the Year, marking his debut recognition at the event.

This nomination solidified his status as a rising star in country music, as he was recognized alongside fellow up-and-comers. 2. Winning New Artist of the Year (2020) Source:Getty In 2020, Wallen won his first CMA award for New Artist of the Year. 3. Acceptance Speech: New Artist of the Year (2020) This win followed the success of his debut album, If I Know Me, and its popular singles like “Chasin’ You.”

It was a significant moment, as Wallen had quickly transitioned from an emerging artist to one of the genre’s most promising new talents. 4. First Ever Performance: Whiskey Glasses (2020) Wallen performed his breakout hit, “Whiskey Glasses,” bringing energy and enthusiasm to the CMA stage for the first time. 5. Performance: More Than My Hometown (2020) In a stripped-down, heartfelt performance, Wallen captivated the audience with “More Than My Hometown.” The song, which became a chart-topping hit, showcased Wallen’s storytelling ability and emotional depth. 6. Album of the Year Nomination for Dangerous: The Double Album (2021) Source:Getty Wallen’s 2021 double album, Dangerous, became a commercial powerhouse and was later nominated for Album of the Year at the 2021 CMA Awards.

The album broke records, spending multiple weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, a rarity for a country album.

This nomination further established him as one of country music’s top artists. 7. Suspended from the CMA Awards (2021) Reason : The CMA banned Wallen from attending and participating in individual artist categories due to a video of him yelling a racial slur at a friend in February 2021. The CMA’s decision was made to avoid penalizing Wallen’s co-writers and producers.

: The CMA banned Wallen from attending and participating in individual artist categories due to a video of him yelling a racial slur at a friend in February 2021. The CMA’s decision was made to avoid penalizing Wallen’s co-writers and producers. Exceptions: Wallen’s album, songs, and music videos were still eligible for awards but did not win 8. Performance: You Proof (2022) Returning to the CMA stage, Wallen delivered a soulful rendition of “You Proof,” a song that topped country charts. 9. “Walked in tonight a winner, didn’t leave no different” (2023) Source:Getty Morgan Wallen was nominated for three categories at the 2023 CMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Album of the Year for One Thing at a Time. Despite his significant commercial success in 2023, Wallen did not take home any awards. 10. Performance with Eric Church: Man Made a Bar (2023) The crowd responded enthusiastically, with many fans singing along to the heartfelt lyrics. Wallen and Church both received a standing ovation, underscoring the song’s popularity and the impact of their collaboration. 11. Performance with Post Malone & HARDY: Joe Diffie Tribute Medley Came together for a medley tribute to Joe Diffie, covering Diffie’s songs “John Deere Green” and “Pickup Man” at the 2023 CMA Awards