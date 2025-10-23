Luke Combs Builds His Ultimate Country Music Football Team

Luke Combs just proved again why his interviews are some of the most entertaining in country music.
He sat down with ESPN’s Katie Feeney for a hilarious segment where he created his ultimate all-country music football team. Katie threw out names of different country stars, and Luke had to assign them positions on the field and his picks were absolutely brilliant.
1. Morgan Wallen: Middle Linebacker
2. Bailey Zimmerman: Safety
3. Luke Bryan: "locker room guy or the glue guy"
4. Megan Moroney: Running Back
5. Lainey Wilson: Quarterback
6. Jelly Roll: Slot Receiver
7. Kelsea Ballerini: Defensive Back
8. Riley Green: Water Boy
