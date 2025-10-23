Luke Combs Builds His Ultimate Country Music Football Team

Luke Combs just proved again why his interviews are some of the most entertaining in country music.

He sat down with ESPN’s Katie Feeney for a hilarious segment where he created his ultimate all-country music football team. Katie threw out names of different country stars, and Luke had to assign them positions on the field and his picks were absolutely brilliant.

1. Morgan Wallen: Middle Linebacker Source:na (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage) morgan 2. Bailey Zimmerman: Safety Source:Getty (Photo by Kayla DeLaura/WireImage) 3. Luke Bryan: “locker room guy or the glue guy” Source:Getty (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) 4. Megan Moroney: Running Back Source:Getty (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Megan Moroney) 5. Lainey Wilson: Quarterback Source:Getty (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images) 6. Jelly Roll: Slot Receiver Source:Getty (Photo by Ron Palmer/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) 7. Kelsea Ballerini: Defensive Back Source:Getty (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) 8. Riley Green: Water Boy Source:Getty (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images)