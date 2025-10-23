Listen Live
Luke Combs Builds His Ultimate Country Music Football Team

Published on October 23, 2025

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

 

Luke Combs just proved again why his interviews are some of the most entertaining in country music.

He sat down with ESPN’s Katie Feeney for a hilarious segment where he created his ultimate all-country music football team. Katie threw out names of different country stars, and Luke had to assign them positions on the field and his picks were absolutely brilliant.

1. Morgan Wallen: Middle Linebacker

morgan Source:na

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage) morgan

2. Bailey Zimmerman: Safety

2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Show Source:Getty

(Photo by Kayla DeLaura/WireImage)

3. Luke Bryan: “locker room guy or the glue guy”

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 27 Alabama at Georgia Source:Getty

(Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) 

4. Megan Moroney: Running Back

Megan Moroney – Am I Okay? Tour – Los Angeles, CA Source:Getty

 (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Megan Moroney)

5. Lainey Wilson: Quarterback

Lainey Wilson Visits SiriusXM Nashville Source:Getty

(Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images) 

6. Jelly Roll: Slot Receiver

Country music super star Jelly Roll performs during "The... Source:Getty

 (Photo by Ron Palmer/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

7. Kelsea Ballerini: Defensive Back

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony Source:Getty

 (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

8. Riley Green: Water Boy

Celebrities Attend The 2025 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 11 Source:Getty

(Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images) 

