Lainey Wilson Joins Forces with Wrangler on a Collection for Fall/Winter Seasons

Lainey Wilson and the global denim brand Wrangler have collaborated to introduce a chic new collection designed for the upcoming fall and winter seasons. Taking to Instagram on August 23rd, the Lainey Wilson showcased select pieces from the freshly launched line with the caption “Get noticed and captivate hearts 🤠 I’ve teamed up with @wrangler to showcase some of their fresh Fall styles.”
Check out Wilson’s collab pieces with Wrangler below with links on where to find them below!
1. WOMEN’S BALLOON SLEEVE DENIM SHIRT IN SCARECROW BLUESource:Wrangler.com
Cost: $119.99
- Fit: Slim
- Sleeve Length: Long
- Sleeve: Balloon
- Front Pockets: Two chest pockets
- Collar: Spread
- Cuff: Three Snap Closure
2. WOMEN’S DENIM CATSUIT IN MARS BLACKSource:Wrangler.com
Cost: $179.99
- Fit: Slim
- Length Measurement: 34″
- Leg: Flare
- Leg Opening: 19 3/8″
- Sleeve Length: Long
- Front Pockets: Two snap flap chest pockets
- Collar: Spread
- Cuff: Single Button
3. WOMEN’S FLORAL PRINT WANDERER JEAN IN COLLAGE FLORALSSource:Wrangler.com
Cost: $129.99
- Fit: Slim
- Rise: Super High
- Front Rise: 11 1/4″
- Leg: Flare
- Leg Opening: 26 1/2″
- Front Closure: Zip-Fly with button closure
4. WOMEN’S LONG SLEEVE WESTERN SNAP DENIM SHIRT IN MID DENIMSource:Wrangler.com
Cost: $44.99
- Fit: Regular
- Sleeve Length: Long
- Front Closure: Snaps
- Front Pockets: Two with snaps
- Back: Authentic Western Back Yoke
- Collar: Spread
- Cuff: Two Snap Closure
5. WOMEN’S SLIM DENIM VEST IN DARK WASHSource:Wrangler.com
Cost: $119.99
- Fit: Slim
- Sleeve Length: Sleeveless
6. WOMEN’S WRANGLER LONG LIVE COWBOYS CINCHED FLEECE PULLOVER IN ARGAN OILSource:Wrangler.com
Cost: $49.99
- Fit: Regular
- Lining: Fleece
- Length: Crop
- Sleeve Length: Long
- Neckline: Round
- Cuff: Ribbed
- Waist Hem: Cropped Length with Drawstring
