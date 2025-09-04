It’s Crazy These Songs Never Made It to Number 1

Did you know Reba McEntire’s most-famous song “Fancy” never made it to #1? That seems like a travesty.
Here are a few more universally loved country songs that never reached the top spot
1. “Amarillo by Morning” by George Strait
2. “Callin’ Baton Rouge” by Garth Brooks
3. “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” by Shania Twain
4. “Crazy” by Patsy Cline
5. “Red Solo Cup” by Toby Keith
6. “Ol’ Red” by Blake Shelton
7. “Life Is a Highway” by Rascal Flatts
-
New Country Cash!
-
Top 10 Country Artists of 2025
-
Grand Opening: Clayton’s Country Bar Brings Nashville Vibes to Downtown Indy
-
Morgan Wallen’s Dating History
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy
-
Morgan Wallen’s "I’m The Problem Tour 2025" – Full List of Tour Dates
-
Country Music Themed Fantasy Football Names
-
New Country Cash!
-
Top 10 Country Artists of 2025
-
Grand Opening: Clayton’s Country Bar Brings Nashville Vibes to Downtown Indy
-
Morgan Wallen’s Dating History
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy
-
Morgan Wallen’s "I’m The Problem Tour 2025" – Full List of Tour Dates
-
Country Music Themed Fantasy Football Names