It’s Crazy These Songs Never Made It to Number 1

Did you know Reba McEntire’s most-famous song “Fancy” never made it to #1? That seems like a travesty.

Here are a few more universally loved country songs that never reached the top spot

1. “Amarillo by Morning” by George Strait 2. “Callin’ Baton Rouge” by Garth Brooks 3. “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” by Shania Twain 4. “Crazy” by Patsy Cline 5. “Red Solo Cup” by Toby Keith 6. “Ol’ Red” by Blake Shelton 7. “Life Is a Highway” by Rascal Flatts